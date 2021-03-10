뉴스
[SBS Star] Ham So-won & Jin Hua Are Jealous that Their Daughter Has a Boyfriend?
[SBS Star] Ham So-won & Jin Hua Are Jealous that Their Daughter Has a Boyfriend?

[SBS Star] Ham So-won & Jin Hua Are Jealous that Their Daughter Has a Boyfriend?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.10 18:16 View Count
Actress Ham So-won shared how her and her husband Chinese social media star Jin Hua feel about their daughter Hye-jung having a boyfriend. 

On March 10, Ham So-won updated her Instagram with some new photos of Hye-jung. 

The photos showed Hye-jung at kindergarten, with a friend. 

It seemed like Hye-jung is very close to this boy as she is seen sitting close to him and holding hands with him. 
Ham So-won and Jin Hua's daughter Ham So-won and Jin Hua's daughterUnder these photos, Ham So-won wrote, "The only thing Hye-jung talks about after getting home is her boyfriend Tae-min." 

She jokingly continued, "Hye-jung, mommy feels jealous. You know, your daddy cried about this last night." 

It may be that Jin Hua felt like Hye-jung was taken away from him. 

As Jin Hua previously revealed that he does not cry easily, Ham So-won's words in the caption made many laugh. 
Ham So-won and Jin Hua's daughterIn the comment section, fans left comments such as, "Haha perhaps, he feels somewhat betrayed.", "A lot of fathers are like that, actually!", "Ah, I understand lol." and so on. 

(Credit= 'ham_so1' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
