[SBS Star] Ham So-won & Jin Hua Are Jealous that Their Daughter Has a Boyfriend?

Actress Ham So-won shared how her and her husband Chinese social media star Jin Hua feel about their daughter Hye-jung having a boyfriend.On March 10, Ham So-won updated her Instagram with some new photos of Hye-jung.The photos showed Hye-jung at kindergarten, with a friend.It seemed like Hye-jung is very close to this boy as she is seen sitting close to him and holding hands with him.Under these photos, Ham So-won wrote, "The only thing Hye-jung talks about after getting home is her boyfriend Tae-min."She jokingly continued, "Hye-jung, mommy feels jealous. You know, your daddy cried about this last night."It may be that Jin Hua felt like Hye-jung was taken away from him.As Jin Hua previously revealed that he does not cry easily, Ham So-won's words in the caption made many laugh.In the comment section, fans left comments such as, "Haha perhaps, he feels somewhat betrayed.", "A lot of fathers are like that, actually!", "Ah, I understand lol." and so on.(Credit= 'ham_so1' Instagram)(SBS Star)