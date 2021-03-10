[SBS Star] Ham So-won & Jin Hua Are Jealous that Their Daughter Has a Boyfriend?

Actress Ham So-won shared how her and her husband Chinese social media star Jin Hua feel about their daughter Hye-jung having a boyfriend.
On March 10, Ham So-won updated her Instagram with some new photos of Hye-jung.
The photos showed Hye-jung at kindergarten, with a friend.
It seemed like Hye-jung is very close to this boy as she is seen sitting close to him and holding hands with him.
Under these photos, Ham So-won wrote, "The only thing Hye-jung talks about after getting home is her boyfriend Tae-min."
She jokingly continued, "Hye-jung, mommy feels jealous. You know, your daddy cried about this last night."
It may be that Jin Hua felt like Hye-jung was taken away from him.
As Jin Hua previously revealed that he does not cry easily, Ham So-won's words in the caption made many laugh.
In the comment section, fans left comments such as, "Haha perhaps, he feels somewhat betrayed.", "A lot of fathers are like that, actually!", "Ah, I understand lol." and so on.
(Credit= 'ham_so1' Instagram)
(SBS Star)