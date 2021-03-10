[SBS Star] Fans Say They Want to Avoid Park Bo Gum & Lee Seung Gi at a Job Interview

Fans picked actor Park Bo Gum and singer Lee Seung Gi as the stars they do not want to compete with at a job interview.Recently, an online community 'exicitingdc' ran a poll to see which stars are the possibly most-liked by job interviewers.The title of the polls was, "Which stars do you wish not to meet at your job interview as other interviewee?"Park Bo Gum won first place by an overwhelmingly majority―58% (5,560 votes).Fans shared that Park Bo Gum will likely earn a great amount of points from the interviewers with his intelligent, likeable and handsome appearance as well as hard-working attitude.Then, Lee Seung Gi came second with 1,331 votes (14%).It was said that Lee Seung Gi's polite and responsible personality on top of his actual strong academic record in school will make him get through the interview well.K-pop artist SEJEONG (784 votes), entertainer Yu Jae Seok (562 votes) and actress Han Ji Min (228 votes) came after Lee Seung Gi.The reasons for choosing SEJEONG, Yu Jae Seok and Han Ji Min are that all have a great public image and kind look, fans explained.(Credit= 'BOGUMMY' Twitter, 'leeseunggi.official' 'clean_0828' 'roma.emo' 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)