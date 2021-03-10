뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Say They Want to Avoid Park Bo Gum & Lee Seung Gi at a Job Interview
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Say They Want to Avoid Park Bo Gum & Lee Seung Gi at a Job Interview

[SBS Star] Fans Say They Want to Avoid Park Bo Gum & Lee Seung Gi at a Job Interview

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.10 17:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Say They Want to Avoid Park Bo Gum & Lee Seung Gi at a Job Interview
Fans picked actor Park Bo Gum and singer Lee Seung Gi as the stars they do not want to compete with at a job interview. 

Recently, an online community 'exicitingdc' ran a poll to see which stars are the possibly most-liked by job interviewers. 

The title of the polls was, "Which stars do you wish not to meet at your job interview as other interviewee?" 
Celebrities who fans do not want to meet at job interviewPark Bo Gum won first place by an overwhelmingly majority―58% (5,560 votes). 

Fans shared that Park Bo Gum will likely earn a great amount of points from the interviewers with his intelligent, likeable and handsome appearance as well as hard-working attitude. 

Then, Lee Seung Gi came second with 1,331 votes (14%). 

It was said that Lee Seung Gi's polite and responsible personality on top of his actual strong academic record in school will make him get through the interview well.
Celebrities who fans do not want to meet at job interviewK-pop artist SEJEONG (784 votes), entertainer Yu Jae Seok (562 votes) and actress Han Ji Min (228 votes) came after Lee Seung Gi. 

The reasons for choosing SEJEONG, Yu Jae Seok and Han Ji Min are that all have a great public image and kind look, fans explained. 
Celebrities who fans do not want to meet at job interview(Credit= 'BOGUMMY' Twitter, 'leeseunggi.official' 'clean_0828' 'roma.emo' 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.