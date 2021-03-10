뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Assume ITZY RYUJIN's Parents Had a Tough Time Raising Her
[SBS Star] Fans Assume ITZY RYUJIN's Parents Had a Tough Time Raising Her

[SBS Star] Fans Assume ITZY RYUJIN's Parents Had a Tough Time Raising Her

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.10 16:18
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Assume ITZY RYUJINs Parents Had a Tough Time Raising Her
Fans are assuming RYUJIN of K-pop girl group ITZY's parents had a hard time raising her when she was little. 

Recently, RYUJIN went live on NAVER V LIVE to spend some time with fans. 
RYUJINDuring the live broadcast, RYUJIN shared several photos from her childhood.  

RYUJIN looked adorable in the photos indeed, but after looking at them, fans came to the conclusion that she may have been one wild child. 

In the photos, RYUJIN certainly did not look like a child who is quiet and calm. 

In fact, she looked so playful and energetic to the point that made it seem as if she gave her parents a hard time. 
RYUJINThe photos showed RYUJIN grabbing a bunch of grapes and trying to put it in her mouth, making a comical face and so on. 

There was even a photo of RYUJIN with chopsticks inserted in both of nostrils. 

Upon seeing the photos, fans left comments such as, "I'm sure her parents had a hard time raising her!", "Haha I probably would've sighed every day if she was my child, but she would've made me smile a lot.", "She's so cute though!" and more. 
RYUJIN(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'ITZY' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)   
