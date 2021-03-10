[SBS Star] Former AOA Choa Reveals Her Older Sister Who Looks Just like Her

Choa, formerly of K-pop girl group AOA, revealed her identical older sister.On March 9 episode of tvN's television show 'On & Off', Choa introduced the viewers to her older sister.In this episode, Choa's older sister Park Se-ah was seen making a visit to Choa's new home in Seoul.Choa excitedly welcomed her, and said, "Se-ah lives in Dangjin, Chungcheongnam-do where my parents also live. She got married about three months ago."As the hosts saw Park Se-ah, they all gasped in surprise; saying how much they looked alike.They looked so similar that they almost looked as if they were identical twins.After Choa welcomed Park Se-ah to her house, the sisters sat down and watched videos from Park Se-ah's wedding ceremony.While watching the videos, Choa could not hold back her tears.She commented, "I tried my best not to cry on the day of your wedding ceremony. I didn't cry on that day, but I just can't help it now."She continued, "I remember singing for you then. You asked me to sing a cheerful song, so I picked 'Pit-A-Pat' to sing for her and my brother-in-law."Recently, Choa returned to the industry after leaving it due to depression in June 2017.(Credit= tvN On & Off)(SBS Star)