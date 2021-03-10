[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Apologizes for Violating the Social Distancing Guidelines

U-KNOW Yunho of K-pop boy group TVXQ! personally left a letter of apology after he was being investigated by police for breaking social distancing guidelines.On March 9, the TVXQ! leader took to his personal Instagram account and shared a message as follows:Hello, this is Jung Yunho.I'm sorry. I greatly disappointed everyone who has believed in me and supported me all this time.More than anything, I am sincerely sorry and apologetic to all the medical staff who is putting much effort while enduring this tiring COVID-19 situation.I am so ashamed and angry at myself for not keeping the restaurant business curfew while meeting with a few friends and spending time talking with them.I believe many people are angry with my wrongdoings as well.I am regretful and so apologetic for my wrong actions and not being more cautions and careful.I will reflect on breaking the quarantine guidelines and will follow the guidelines more thoroughly, and think more deeply in my actions.Once again, I'm truly sorry.On March 9, it was reported that U-KNOW Yunho was being investigated by police after remaining at a restaurant until 12AM in late February.The ongoing social distancing guidelines allow restaurants in Seoul to remain open until 10PM.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'yunho2154' Instagram)(SBS Star)