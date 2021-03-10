뉴스
[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Apologizes for Violating the Social Distancing Guidelines
Published 2021.03.10 11:46 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Apologizes for Violating the Social Distancing Guidelines
U-KNOW Yunho of K-pop boy group TVXQ! personally left a letter of apology after he was being investigated by police for breaking social distancing guidelines.

On March 9, the TVXQ! leader took to his personal Instagram account and shared a message as follows:
U-KNOW Yunho U-KNOW YunhoHello, this is Jung Yunho.

I'm sorry. I greatly disappointed everyone who has believed in me and supported me all this time.

More than anything, I am sincerely sorry and apologetic to all the medical staff who is putting much effort while enduring this tiring COVID-19 situation.

I am so ashamed and angry at myself for not keeping the restaurant business curfew while meeting with a few friends and spending time talking with them.

I believe many people are angry with my wrongdoings as well.

I am regretful and so apologetic for my wrong actions and not being more cautions and careful.

I will reflect on breaking the quarantine guidelines and will follow the guidelines more thoroughly, and think more deeply in my actions.

Once again, I'm truly sorry.
U-KNOW YunhoOn March 9, it was reported that U-KNOW Yunho was being investigated by police after remaining at a restaurant until 12AM in late February.

The ongoing social distancing guidelines allow restaurants in Seoul to remain open until 10PM. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'yunho2154' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
