[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Shows Love & Care for DARA
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.10 11:30
K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO demonstrated his love and care for K-pop artist DARA. 

On March 9 episode of MBC every1's television show 'Video Star', MINO made a guest appearance. 
MINODuring the talk, one of the hosts Park Na-rae asked MINO, "I heard that your heart was beating too fast because of this one host the last time you filmed 'Video Star'. Can you tell us who that was?" 

As soon as MINO heard this question, he burst out laughing and covered his mouth with his hand as if he was feeling a little shy. 

MINO answered, "It was DARA. On that day, I was really worried about her. The filming went on for long, but I had fun. I also thought I was pretty funny during the talk as well." 
MINOThe K-pop star continued, "But DARA seemed too nervous from the start until the end of the show, and I could see that." 

He went on, "I was concerned that she won't be able to do well. That's why my heart raced fast." 

DARA commented, "It was the very first day when I hosted this show." 

Then, MINO responded, "Yeah, I was kept thinking, 'Ah, I hope our noona does well today."

To this, DARA playfully responded, "Sorry, I don't date guys who are in the same agency as I am.", making everybody laugh. 
MINOMINO and DARA are under the same management agency YG Entertainment, and are known to be good friends with each other. 

(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, 'daraxxi' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
