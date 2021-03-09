[SBS Star] BTS Members Reveal Their Plans for the GRAMMY Night

The members of K-pop boy group BTS revealed how they plan to watch the upcoming GRAMMY Awards.During their recent interview with AP Entertainment, the seven members of BTS took turn to share how they will spend their GRAMMY night.SUGA first noted that the awards ceremony will be in the very early morning in South Korea, around 4:00AM KST.He said, "Since the ceremony is so early, I think there's not much thing we can do. But we'll probably have a glass of wine and hug each other."RM said, "We'll probably sip a cup of champagne or a glass of wine. If we win, it will be a success which we made together."JIMIN and JUNGKOOK also said that they want to share the honor with ARMYs all across the world.JIMIN said, "We need to thank ARMY for giving us this honor and opportunity," and JUNGKOOK added, "I think we were made even more certain that there is this special connection between us and ARMY. Even though we are far apart, we felt really close and we're very thankful."Back in November 2020, BTS finally received the group's first nomination for the '63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards' with its disco single 'Dynamite'.'Dynamite' is nominated for the 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' category alongside other hit tracks including Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me' and Taylor Swift and Bon Iver's 'Exile'.BTS is also set to perform at the awards ceremony, while the actual performance will be pre-recorded and played during the live ceremony due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)