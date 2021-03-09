뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Shows that He Is a Big Fan of 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Shows that He Is a Big Fan of 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'

[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Shows that He Is a Big Fan of 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.09 17:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Shows that He Is a Big Fan of The Penthouse 2: War in Life
It turned out K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG was just like many of us who are crazy about 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' at the moment. 

In the afternoon of March 6, TAEYANG uploaded a video on his Instagram. 

The video showed part of a park where a unique sound was coming from. 

In the caption, TAEYANG wrote, "Which bird makes a sound like this? Does anyone know? I may call you an expert of birds if you do!" 

Many comments were left in the comment section, stating what they thought was making the sound. 
 

Then, one fan came along and asked an irrelevant random question, "Did you watch 'The Penthouse' yesterday?" 

TAEYANG answered, "Yes... RIP Bae Ro-na."―the character 'Bae Ro-na' was seen as if she was going to die in the episode on March 5. 
TAEYANGSeveral hours later after the new episode was aired, some fans once again mentioned 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' in this post. 

One fan said, "Oppa, please do something about Ha Yoon-chul." 

To this, TAEYANG responded, "Me... Me...?" 

Another fan also commented, "Oppa, did you watch 'The Penthouse' today? What do you think about Ha Yoon-chul?" 

TAEYANG replied, "Ha...(the sound of sighing) Yoon-chul..." 
TAEYANGIn the latest episode of 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life', one of the male leads Ha Yoon-chul turned into a horrifying man. 

'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' is one of the most popular dramas that is currently broadcast in Korea.

The new episode of the drama is unveiled every Friday and Saturday at 10PM KST. 

(Credit= '__youngbae__' Instagram, SBS The Penthouse 2: War in Life) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.