[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Shows that He Is a Big Fan of 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'

It turned out K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG was just like many of us who are crazy about 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' at the moment.In the afternoon of March 6, TAEYANG uploaded a video on his Instagram.The video showed part of a park where a unique sound was coming from.In the caption, TAEYANG wrote, "Which bird makes a sound like this? Does anyone know? I may call you an expert of birds if you do!"Many comments were left in the comment section, stating what they thought was making the sound.Then, one fan came along and asked an irrelevant random question, "Did you watch 'The Penthouse' yesterday?"TAEYANG answered, "Yes... RIP Bae Ro-na."―the character 'Bae Ro-na' was seen as if she was going to die in the episode on March 5.Several hours later after the new episode was aired, some fans once again mentioned 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' in this post.One fan said, "Oppa, please do something about Ha Yoon-chul."To this, TAEYANG responded, "Me... Me...?"Another fan also commented, "Oppa, did you watch 'The Penthouse' today? What do you think about Ha Yoon-chul?"TAEYANG replied, "Ha...(the sound of sighing) Yoon-chul..."In the latest episode of 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life', one of the male leads Ha Yoon-chul turned into a horrifying man.'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' is one of the most popular dramas that is currently broadcast in Korea.The new episode of the drama is unveiled every Friday and Saturday at 10PM KST.(Credit= '__youngbae__' Instagram, SBS The Penthouse 2: War in Life)(SBS Star)