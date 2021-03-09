[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Sets New Record with Her Solo Debut Album

ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has already broken a record with her upcoming solo debut album.On March 9, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment announced that ROSÉ's solo single 'R' had just surpassed 400,000 copies in stock pre-orders as of March 8.The record was achieved in only four days since the album's pre-order sales began on March 4.The pre-order number of ROSÉ's upcoming album is the highest number of stock pre-orderes ever achieved by a female soloist in South Korea.This record is a sum of orders from not only Korea, but also many more countries including China, the United States, Japan, and more.The pre-order amount is expected to increase even more as there is still more days remained until the album's official release.Meanwhile, ROSÉ is just about to make her solo debut with 'R' led by the title track 'On the Ground' that is set to be released on March 12.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)