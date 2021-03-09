뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Likes Listening to Sad Songs, but He Is Into EXO-K's 'Overdose' These days?
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.09 15:07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Likes Listening to Sad Songs, but He Is Into EXO-Ks Overdose These days?
Actor Lee Kwang Soo shared that he is very into K-pop boy group EXO's unit EXO-K's song these days. 

Recently, Lee Kwang Soo sat down for an interview with fashion magazine 'ESQUIRE Korea' for YouTube. 
Lee Kwang SooDuring the interview, Lee Kwang Soo was asked various questions that were submitted by fans in advance. 

One of the questions was, "What is your favorite genre of music?" 

To fans' surprise, Lee Kwang Soo said he enjoys listening to sad slow songs the most. 

The reason why his answer was unexpected was because he has a goofy and cheerful personality. 
Lee Kwang SooThen, the production team asked Lee Kwang Soo what sort of song he listens to nowadays. 

Lee Kwang Soo responded, "I listen to 'Overdose' by EXO-K a lot."

As 'Overdose' is not a sad slow track, the production team laughed slightly. 

He awkwardly laughed as if he read the mind of the production team and explained, "It's really true that I like listening to sad slow songs. Believe me." 

He continued, "But I recently happened to listen to 'Overdose', and I've been addicted to it ever since. I listen to it while getting ready in the morning. It's just so good."
 

Regarding this, many fans left comments such as, "Ah yes, I mean, there are no other songs sadder than 'Overdose'.", "It's okay, oppa. I cry listening to 'Overdose' as well! LOL", "Yes, it's so hard to get out of 'Overdose' addiction!" and so on. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, ESQUIRE Korea)

(SBS Star)   
