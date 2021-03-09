뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Min Young & Song Kang in Talks to Star in a Romance Drama Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Min Young & Song Kang in Talks to Star in a Romance Drama Together

[SBS Star] Park Min Young & Song Kang in Talks to Star in a Romance Drama Together

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.09 11:44 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Min Young & Song Kang in Talks to Star in a Romance Drama Together
Actress Park Min Young and actor Song Kang are considering to join an upcoming romance drama. 

On March 9, it was reported that a new romance drama 'The Cruel History of Office Romance' (literal translation) is going to be produced soon. 
Park Min Young and Song Kang'The Cruel History of Office Romance' is about people working at the National Weather Service. 

It is to depict the busy lives of workers at the National Weather Service as well as sparks of unpredictable romance within the office. 

It is said that Park Min Young is currently in talks to playing the female lead, while Song Kang is considering his offer to play the male lead. 
Park Min Young and Song KangIf Park Min Young decides to play the female lead, she would be playing the role of 'Jin Ha-kyung'. 

Jin Ha-kyung is cold-hearted, and a man of principle who chose to live the life of a 'voluntary outsider' at work. 

She works with the male lead 'Lee Si-woo'―the role Song Kang was offered to act―together, who has the completely opposite personality as her.

Lee Si-woo is an open-hearted and warm individual with a keen intellect. 
Park Min Young and Song Kang'The Cruel History of Office Romance' is to be produced by producer Cha Young-hoon. 

Cha Young-hoon made KBS' drama 'When the Camellia Blooms' last year, which was it a huge hit. 

The scheduled broadcasting date for 'The Cruel History of Office Romance' is yet to be announced. 

(Credit= 'songkang_b' 'rachel_mypark' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.