[SBS Star] Park Min Young & Song Kang in Talks to Star in a Romance Drama Together

Actress Park Min Young and actor Song Kang are considering to join an upcoming romance drama.On March 9, it was reported that a new romance drama 'The Cruel History of Office Romance' (literal translation) is going to be produced soon.'The Cruel History of Office Romance' is about people working at the National Weather Service.It is to depict the busy lives of workers at the National Weather Service as well as sparks of unpredictable romance within the office.It is said that Park Min Young is currently in talks to playing the female lead, while Song Kang is considering his offer to play the male lead.If Park Min Young decides to play the female lead, she would be playing the role of 'Jin Ha-kyung'.Jin Ha-kyung is cold-hearted, and a man of principle who chose to live the life of a 'voluntary outsider' at work.She works with the male lead 'Lee Si-woo'―the role Song Kang was offered to act―together, who has the completely opposite personality as her.Lee Si-woo is an open-hearted and warm individual with a keen intellect.'The Cruel History of Office Romance' is to be produced by producer Cha Young-hoon.Cha Young-hoon made KBS' drama 'When the Camellia Blooms' last year, which was it a huge hit.The scheduled broadcasting date for 'The Cruel History of Office Romance' is yet to be announced.(Credit= 'songkang_b' 'rachel_mypark' Instagram)(SBS Star)