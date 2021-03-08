[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Shares that He Will Sing as Long as He Can

1000 hours - 정국 (1)



JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS shared that he is going to sing until he no longer can.On March 7, JUNGKOOK went live on NAVER V LIVE to spend some time with fans.During the live broadcast, JUNGKOOK answered fans questions.One of the questions was, "Are you going to keep singing? Will you ever stop?"JUNGKOOK answered, "You mean the life which allows me to sing, right? Yes, that's exactly what I want my life to be."He continued, "I'm going to keep singing for sure. I'm going to sing as long as I can, until I no longer can."He went on, "I believe there are still many things that I have to learn about music. I think I have to practice singing more pop songs so that I can improve my English accent as well."On this day, JUNGKOOK showed off his beautiful singing voice by singing American singer-songwriter Lauv and BTS' collaborative track 'Who', JUNGKOOK's solo track 'Still with You' and more.In about 32 minutes in, it was revealed that over 10 million people viewed the live broadcast.JUNGKOOK's live broadcast became the most-watched live broadcast within the shortest time on NAVER V LIVE.Not only that, but also more than 10 million comments were left in the comment section while the live was going on, breaking all records by other live broadcasts in the past.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)