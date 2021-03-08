뉴스
[SBS Star] SHINee TAEMIN Says He Thought MINHO Was Not Korean at First
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.08
K-pop boy group SHINee shared how they thought of each other at first. 

On March 5 episode of Mnet's television show 'I Can See Your Voice: Season 8', SHINee featured as guests. 
SHINeeDuring the talk, the members of SHINee were asked if they could describe their first impression of one another. 

TAEMIN said, "When I first met MINHO, I believed he wasn't Korean because of the way he looked." 

MINHO responded with a loud laugh, then commented, "Everyone, please note that I'm pure Korean." 
SHINeeONEW said, "Well, I thought KEY was the only one who was older than I was. He looked older than me." 

He continued, "But it turned out that I was the oldest one out of all." 

Then, the production team shared a photo of KEY from a long time ago from the time around his debut. 

After KEY saw the photo, he looked away as far as he could and laughed awkwardly for ages. 
SHINee SHINeeFollowing years of training under SM Entertainment together, SHINee made debut in May 2008. 

(Credit= Mnet I Can Hear Your Voice: Season 8) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.