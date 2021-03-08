뉴스
[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Picks aespa KARINA as a Hoobae Who Attracts His Attention
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.08 11:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Picks aespa KARINA as a Hoobae Who Attracts His Attention
U-KNOW Yunho of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! named KARINA of girl group aespa as a hoobae who he finds charming. 

On March 6 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', U-KNOW Yunho, singers RAIN and KCM made a guest appearance. 
Point of Omniscient InterfereWhile talking over a meal at a restaurant, RAIN asked U-KNOW Yunho whether there was any hoobae under his agency SM Entertainment he finds cool. 

As U-KNOW Yunho thought, KCM playfully said, "Out of the members of S.E.S., I thought Eugene was the best." 

RAIN laughed and responded, "Are you still living in the '90s or something?" 

KCM answered, "Well, I don't really know a lot of new groups and artists, so..." 
Point of Omniscient InterfereThen, U-KNOW Yunho abruptly said, "Oh, I know! It's KARINA of aespa. I just happen to remember about her now." 

The K-pop star continued, "Before I met her in real life, I took her as one of my many hoobaes at SM Entertainment. I was simply like, 'I hope she does well in this industry.'" 

He resumed, "But after I met her, my view about her changed completely. You have to actually meet her. She is very charming." 
Point of Omniscient InterfereKARINA made debut as the leader of aespa with 'Black Mamba' last November. 

(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.