[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Picks aespa KARINA as a Hoobae Who Attracts His Attention

U-KNOW Yunho of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! named KARINA of girl group aespa as a hoobae who he finds charming.On March 6 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', U-KNOW Yunho, singers RAIN and KCM made a guest appearance.While talking over a meal at a restaurant, RAIN asked U-KNOW Yunho whether there was any hoobae under his agency SM Entertainment he finds cool.As U-KNOW Yunho thought, KCM playfully said, "Out of the members of S.E.S., I thought Eugene was the best."RAIN laughed and responded, "Are you still living in the '90s or something?"KCM answered, "Well, I don't really know a lot of new groups and artists, so..."Then, U-KNOW Yunho abruptly said, "Oh, I know! It's KARINA of aespa. I just happen to remember about her now."The K-pop star continued, "Before I met her in real life, I took her as one of my many hoobaes at SM Entertainment. I was simply like, 'I hope she does well in this industry.'"He resumed, "But after I met her, my view about her changed completely. You have to actually meet her. She is very charming."KARINA made debut as the leader of aespa with 'Black Mamba' last November.(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)