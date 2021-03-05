뉴스
[SBS Star] LeeTeuk Once Again Expresses Frustration About People Continuously Trying to Hack His Instagram
[SBS Star] LeeTeuk Once Again Expresses Frustration About People Continuously Trying to Hack His Instagram

[SBS Star] LeeTeuk Once Again Expresses Frustration About People Continuously Trying to Hack His Instagram

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.05 18:24 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] LeeTeuk Once Again Expresses Frustration About People Continuously Trying to Hack His Instagram
K-pop boy group Super Junior's leader LeeTeuk pleaded everyone to leave his Instagram alone. 

On March 1, LeeTeuk updated his Instagram with screenshots of many of the same text messages. 

The messages all said, "Please click the link to gain access to your Instagram account again." 

Under this post, LeeTeuk said, "Please stop trying to hack my account. How many times do I have to ask you to stop?" 
LeeTeukThen a little while later, LeeTeuk shared another screenshot of Instagram's notice which said, "Suspicious login attempt". 

The screenshot showed someone from Sucre, Bolivia making an attempt to log in to Instagram with LeeTeuk's account. 

In the caption, LeeTeuk wrote, "Why are you even trying to hack my dog's account? Stop this, please." 

Currently, LeeTeuk runs an account for his dog Sim-koong. 
LeeTeukIt seemed like LeeTeuk's personal account as well as Sim-koong's account were both almost hacked. 

As LeeTeuk has previously warned his Instagram hackers many times in the past, he seemed more fed up with constantly dealing with the same problem than angry at the moment. 
LeeTeuk(Credit= 'xxteukxx' 'xxsimkoongxx' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.