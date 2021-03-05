[SBS Star] This Child's Mother Thanks TAEMIN for Treating Her Daughter with Warmth

One child's mother expressed gratitude to TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee for treating her daughter so well.Recently, TAEMIN filmed a YouTube show with a young girl named Jung-hoo.Soon after the video was released on March 3, Jung-hoo's mother took to her Instagram to talk about the shooting of her daughter and TAEMIN.Jung-hoo's mother said, "I've seen many celebrities, but TAEMIN was different from others. He left a great impression on me."She continued, "Although the show was only filmed for a short time, it was enough to notice how caring and loving TAEMIN was."She resumed, "Not only did he carefully listen to every word Jung-hoo said, but also gave the kindest response to her whenever she asked him something."Then, Jung-hoo's mother said, "Actually, Jung-hoo asked TAEMIN why SHINee now had four members instead of five."She carried on, "That part was edited out in the video on YouTube, but I can tell you that he calmly responded to her, explaining things from the level of children."Lastly, she added, "I almost cried then. It was very touching. I've become a huge fan of TAEMIN. He's an angel."(Credit= 'rosa_kim_' Instagram, 'shinee' Facebook)(SBS Star)