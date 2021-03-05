뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] This Child's Mother Thanks TAEMIN for Treating Her Daughter with Warmth
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] This Child's Mother Thanks TAEMIN for Treating Her Daughter with Warmth

[SBS Star] This Child's Mother Thanks TAEMIN for Treating Her Daughter with Warmth

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.05 17:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] This Childs Mother Thanks TAEMIN for Treating Her Daughter with Warmth
One child's mother expressed gratitude to TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee for treating her daughter so well. 

Recently, TAEMIN filmed a YouTube show with a young girl named Jung-hoo. 
TAEMINSoon after the video was released on March 3, Jung-hoo's mother took to her Instagram to talk about the shooting of her daughter and TAEMIN. 

Jung-hoo's mother said, "I've seen many celebrities, but TAEMIN was different from others. He left a great impression on me." 

She continued, "Although the show was only filmed for a short time, it was enough to notice how caring and loving TAEMIN was." 

She resumed, "Not only did he carefully listen to every word Jung-hoo said, but also gave the kindest response to her whenever she asked him something." 
 

Then, Jung-hoo's mother said, "Actually, Jung-hoo asked TAEMIN why SHINee now had four members instead of five." 

She carried on, "That part was edited out in the video on YouTube, but I can tell you that he calmly responded to her, explaining things from the level of children." 

Lastly, she added, "I almost cried then. It was very touching. I've become a huge fan of TAEMIN. He's an angel." 
 

(Credit= 'rosa_kim_' Instagram, 'shinee' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.