[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo·Ju Ji Hoon·Yoon Eun Hye's 'Princess Hours' to Be Made Again

It has just been announced that Korean mega-hit drama 'Princess Hours' is going to be reproduced.On March 5, news that would make thousands of 'Princess Hours' fans excited was announced.One comic book company announced, "We're planning on turning our comic book 'Princess Hours' into a drama once again."The company added, "We recently signed a contract with a production company."Originally a comic book released in 2003, 'Princess Hours' was produced as a drama in 2016, thanks to its great popularity.At that time, actresses Yoon Eun Hye, Song Ji-hyo, actors Ju Ji-hoon and Kim Jeong-hoon starred in the drama.The story of 'Princess Hours' combines fantasy, history and romance.It starts with an ordinary high school girl unexpectedly meeting the Crown Prince and ending up marrying him.This intriguing story with incredible cast caught the eye of many people in Korea as well as people in different countries around the world.As the comic book and drama made it big, it was made into a musical as well later on.Ever since the reproduction of 'Princess Hours' news was reported, fans could not stop expressing their excitement online.(Credit= MBC Princess Hours)(SBS Star)