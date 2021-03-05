[SBS Star] "We Never Fight" RAIN Shares How Happy His Married Life Is with Kim Tae-hee

Singer RAIN shared he is very happy with his married life with wife actress Kim Tae-hee.On March 4 episode of KBS' television show 'Sumisanjang', RAIN made a guest appearance.During the talk, RAIN told the host Kim Sumi that he has this one great concern these days.When asked what it was, RAIN said, "I've produced a boy group Ciipher. The group's making debut this month. I've been spending a considerable amount of time trying to make them big."The singer resumed, "That got me thinking, if they became successful in the future, I should retire from the industry and spent 24/7 with my family. It just seems like the course of life that I should take."He continued, "I'm wondering whether I have to choose one between family and work. What do you think?"Kim Sumi instantly gave her answer, "No, no. You have too much talent. You must keep using it. You must work until the day you die.", which made RAIN nod in agreement.Then, RAIN was asked what it is like to live with the most beautiful woman in Korea.RAIN laughed and answered, "I get asked this a lot, but I can only say that I'm thankful and happy about it. Not only am I never alone, but also our chemistry is pretty amazing."He went on, "Many little things that I do with her make me happy. I've never fought with her as well."RAIN and Kim Tae-hee got married in January 2017, and have two daughters.(Credit= KBS Sumisanjang, '바디프랜드컴퍼니' YouTube)(SBS Star)