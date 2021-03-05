[SBS Star] KEY Chokes Up While Talking About JONGHYUN After Winning on a Music Show

KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee was spotted becoming tearful while talking about his fellow group member JONGHYUN after winning on a music show.On March 4, SHINee took the group's win on Mnet's music show 'M COUNTDOWN' with 'Don't Call Me'.'Don't Call Me' is SHINee's title track in the seventh studio album that was dropped on February 22.After SHINee won first place, the four members gave an acceptance speech.During the speech, KEY held up the microphone first and expressed his gratitude to his staff and fans.KEY paused for a bit and said with a shaky voice, "There is something that I haven't been able to say for a long time."He continued, "I really miss him these days. I honestly do so much. I still feel the emptiness from his absence."He resumed with tears in his eyes, "If I could tell him something now, I would like to tell him how much I love him."Then, KEY compressed his lips together as if he was trying to stop himself from crying.Previously on December 18, 2017, JONGHYUN was found unconscious inside one residence complex in Seoul after attempting to take his own life.He was immediately taken to hospital, but JONGHYUN passed away in the end.(Credit= 'M2' YouTube, 'shinee' Facebook)(SBS Star)