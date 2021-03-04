뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Have a Nephew Now!" DIN DIN Becomes an Uncle During His Live Radio Show
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Have a Nephew Now!" DIN DIN Becomes an Uncle During His Live Radio Show

[SBS Star] "I Have a Nephew Now!" DIN DIN Becomes an Uncle During His Live Radio Show

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.04 18:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "I Have a Nephew Now!" DIN DIN Becomes an Uncle During His Live Radio Show
Hip-hop artist DIN DIN expressed great happiness after becoming an uncle during his live radio show. 

On March 3, DIN DIN went live for his radio show SBS POWER FM's 'Music High'. 
DIN DINAt the beginning of the show, DIN DIN said, "Earlier today, I received a text message from my older sister. She said her contractions have started." 

He continued with a worried look on his face, "I'm worried about her, because she's all alone in the ward due to COVID-19. Not only that, she isn't in Korea." 

It is unknown where exactly in the world DIN DIN's older sister's family currently lives, but she is said to be married to an Italian man. 
DIN DINThen in the middle of the show, DIN DIN checked his phone and screamed out loud in joy. 

DIN DIN told listeners, "Everyone! I have a nephew now. I'm officially an uncle!" 

After calming himself down, DIN DIN commented, "Actually, I was more concerned about my sister's condition than the birth of my nephew when I got her text message." 

He continued, "But seeing photos of my nephew makes me so happy. He looks so adorable." 
DIN DINLater on, DIN DIN also shared photos of his nephew on his Instagram, excitedly saying, "Welcome to our family 'Niccolo Yoojin Nannini'." 

At the moment, many are flooding DIN DIN's Instagram with congratulatory messages. 

(Credit= 'dindinem' 'dindin_musichigh' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.