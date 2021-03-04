뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MINHO Sweetly Explains Who JONGHYUN Is to a Child Who Does Not Know Him
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.04 15:52
MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee was spotted explaining who his fellow member JONGHYUN is to a child not knowing who he is. 

On March 3, a video of the members of SHINee was uploaded on YouTube. 
SHINeeThe video showed the four guys reviewing their career with some children together. 

While doing so, MINHO happened to watch the moment when SHINee took the group's win on a music show with 'Juliette'. 

As JONGHYUN shed a flood of tears, the girl watching this with MINHO asked him who that was.

MINHO answered, "He's also our member. His name is JONGHYUN." 
SHINeeThen later on when they were going through group photos of SHINee, and the girl once again asked about JONGHYUN. 

She asked, "Why is one missing? Did he leave the group?" 

MINHO responded, "Umm... JONGHYUN was sick, so..." 

The girl commented, "Oh, in that case, he's not a bad guy." 

MINHO said, "Yes, you're right. He's not a bad guy. In fact, he's a good guy." 
 

Previously on December 18, 2017, JONGHYUN fell unconscious inside one residence complex in Seoul after attempting to take his own life.

He was immediately taken to hospital, but JONGHYUN passed away in the end. 

(Credit= 'odg' YouTube, 'shinee' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
