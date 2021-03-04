[SBS Star] RAIN Shares He Is Slightly Sad About Having a Short Newlywed Life with Kim Tae-hee

Singer RAIN shared that he felt like his newlywed life with his wife actress Kim Tae-hee was too short.On March 3 episode of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', RAIN made a guest appearance.During the talk, one of the hosts Cho Sae-ho said, "As I'm single, there are times when I get the feeling of extreme emptiness. What is it like going back home after work?"RAIN laughingly answered, "Well, I have to pick up the toys that my children have been playing around with."He continued, "I like doing that though. But you should enjoy your current life. What I mean is that you should appreciate the silence you have now."Then, RAIN revealed one thing he feels sad about his married life with Kim Tae-hee.RAIN said, "It's really great to be married. I think it's a good idea to have a lengthy newlywed life."He went on, "Our newlywed life was sadly a little short, because our first daughter was a honeymoon baby."RAIN and Kim Tae-hee tied the knot in January 2017.The couple's first daughter was born in October 2017, and the second one in September 2019.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, Coupang)(SBS Star)