[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Sings & Yoo In Na Hosts IU's Manager's Wedding Ceremony

K-pop artist IU and her best friend actress Yoo In Na were spotted at IU's manager's wedding ceremony.On February 28, IU's longtime manager's wedding ceremony was held.On this day, Yoo In Na turned into a host who had smooth hosting skills.During the wedding ceremony, IU sang her hit track 'Blueming' for the couple.She showed off her amazing live singing skills, instantly captivating the bride, groom and guests.While IU sang the song, her manager and the bride were also seen dancing to it with a bright smile on their faces.At the end of the song, IU sent them a finger heart and said, "Be happy!"As the photos and videos of this wedding ceremony went around, fans expressed their envy.They shared comments online saying things like, "They are so lucky to have Yoo In Na as a host and IU as a singer for their wedding!", "IU and her manager have been working together for like seven years now. He deserved all this!", "This makes me smile. It must've been such a memorable day." and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)