[SBS Star] DIN DIN Shares How U-KNOW Yunho Helped Him Overcome Hardships in Life
[SBS Star] DIN DIN Shares How U-KNOW Yunho Helped Him Overcome Hardships in Life

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.03 18:10
Hip-hop artist DIN DIN shared that U-KNOW Yunho of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! helped him overcome difficulties in life. 

Recently, DIN DIN spoke about the conversation he had with U-KNOW Yunho on one YouTube show. 

DIN DIN said, "One day, I was working out at the gym. I knew I had to keep going, but I was so done; I was completely out of energy from my workout." 

He went on, "Then, I called U-KNOW Yunho and complained about the situation. I told him, 'Hyung, this is too hard. I can't carry on with it.'" 
DIN DINThen, DIN DIN noted that he was incredibly impressed by what U-KNOW Yunho said to him. 

DIN DIN said, "U-KNOW Yunho said, 'Hey, DIN DIN. Is that really all you can do? You seriously can't even lift those weights? Think about the weight of your life on your shoulders. How much do they weigh, huh?'" 

He resumed, "That was when I was like, 'Yes, I can do this! I can lift these weights!' Then, I clenched my teeth and managed to lift them." 
DIN DIN DIN DINDIN DIN and U-KNOW Yunho are known to be good friends with each other. 

Previously, DIN DIN revealed that he has great respect for U-KNOW Yunho as he helps him to shape his life in the right way. 

(Credit= 'broadcast unnie' YouTube, 'dindinem' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
