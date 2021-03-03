[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon & Her 3 Husbands Meet on the Set of 'The Penthouse'

Actress Kim So Yeon and three husbands all met each other on the set of 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life'.On March 2, a behind-the-scene footage of 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' was unveiled online.In this footage, Kim So Yeon and actors Lee Sang Woo, Um Ki-joon and Yoon Jong-hoon were seen having a small talk.Regarding this moment, some even jokingly commented that it was "historic".The reason why their meet-up was so special was because the three guys were all Kim So Yeon's husbands.Lee Sang Woo is her real husband, Um Ki-joon is her character Chun Seo-jin's husband and Yoon Jong-hoon is Chun Seo-jin's ex-husband.The footage showed Kim So Yeon, Um Ki-joon and Yoon Jong-hoon rehearsing their scenes during the break of their shooting.Then, Lee Sang Woo unexpectedly joined them to say hi prior to his cameo appearance in the drama.Upon seeing Lee Sang Woo entering the set of 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life', Um Ki-joon and Yoon Jong-hoon burst out laughing at an odd situation.Kim So Yeon shyly laughed and introduced Lee Sang Woo as her husband to the two guys.Um Ki-joon responded with an awkward smile, "I'm somehow losing all my confidence as her husband in the drama since her real husband is here."After Lee Sang Woo left to get ready for his appearance, Kim So Yeon said, "Gosh, I feel so shy for some reason."Meanwhile, 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' unveils a new episode every Friday and Saturday at 10PM KST.(Credit= 'SBS Catch' YouTube)(SBS Star)