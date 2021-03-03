[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Shares an Interesting Reason Why She Finds It Hard to Begin a Relationship

Actress Son Ye-jin shared why it was hard for her to find someone to date.Recently, a footage of Son Ye-jin in KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly' from 2007 went viral online.In this footage, Son Ye-jin is seen being interviewed by a foreign interviewer who asked whether she had a boyfriend.As Son Ye-jin said she did not have a boyfriend, the interviewer asked why she did not have one.Son Ye-jin laughed and answered with confidence, "My expectations are too high. I'm pretty, you know."Upon seeing this footage, many jokingly concluded that the reason why Son Ye-jin has never gone public with her relationship was nobody in her past was as great as actor Hyun Bin.But then later on, Son Ye-jin explained that what she said during that interview was simply a playful remark.In 2018, Son Ye-jin said, "I was just trying to be funny at that time. I have never made my relationship public is honestly because I haven't really been dating much."She continued, "In order to date someone, you first have to make up your mind, then actually start making effort. Meeting new people doesn't seem easy these days. I think it got harder as I became older."Previously on January 1, news outlet Dispatch reported that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have been dating for eight months.Following the report, both sides confirmed that they were in a relationship.Their agencies stated, "Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin started seeing each other after 'Crash Landing on You'."(Credit= KBC Entertainment Weekly, 'yejinhand' Instagram)(SBS Star)