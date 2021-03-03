뉴스
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Shares that He Used to Cry in the Restroom in Early Debut Days
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.03 14:27
K-pop artist Hwang Kwang Hee shared how hard life in the entertainment industry was for him in early debut days. 

On March 2, a showcase for MBC's upcoming television show 'My Working Vlog' was held online. 
Hwang Kwang HeeAs the purpose of 'My Working Vlog' is to show different people working in various areas of work, Hwang Kwang Hee talked about the time when he started off his work as a K-pop artist. 

Hwang Kwang Hee said, "I'm pretty much just like all people who appear on our show." 

He continued, "For some time after I made debut, I struggled a lot. I cared much about how everyone thought I did." 

He resumed, "I felt like I was walking on eggshells every time I was at broadcasting stations. I even used to cry in the restroom." 
Hwang Kwang HeeThen, Hwang Kwang Hee shared that he believes his personal experience will help him host this show well. 

Hwang Kwang Hee added, "I was born in 1988. If I was working for a regular business now, I probably would be one of those employees who put a great amount of energy into work every day. I will be able to relate to our guests well." 

Kim Gu-ra nodded and commented, "Yes, you would be playing a very crucial role there." 
Hwang Kwang HeeHwang Kwang Hee made debut as a member of boy group ZE:A in January 2010. 

After the group's disbandment in 2017, Hwang Kwang Hee focused on building his career as an entertainer.  

(Credit= MBC My Working Vlog, 'prince_kwanghee' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
