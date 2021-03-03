[SBS Star] DARA Reassures Fans Who Worry About Her Health

DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 updated fans with her current health condition.On March 2 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', DARA talked about her fans' recent concerns regarding her health.On the last episode of the show, fans noticed that DARA's neck was significantly swollen.Fans expressed their concern over her health as she may have a problem with her thyroid.In regard to such concerns, DARA revealed that she had gotten a medical checkup to make sure she is okay.The singer said, "I'm healthy. It's only because I have bigger neck muscles than others. Please stop sending messages to my friends and family (about my health)."DARA even showed the medical checkup report to viewers, that says, "There are no abnormal or inflammatory findings (on the neck). We approve that the patient is fine."Upon watching the episode, fans flooded DARA's social media with comments including, "Phew! I was so worried about you, unnie.", "Please take good care of yourself, okay?", "Thank God you're alright. Always stay healthy and happy!", and more.(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star)(SBS Star)