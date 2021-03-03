뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DARA Reassures Fans Who Worry About Her Health
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] DARA Reassures Fans Who Worry About Her Health

[SBS Star] DARA Reassures Fans Who Worry About Her Health

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.03.03 11:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DARA Reassures Fans Who Worry About Her Health
DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 updated fans with her current health condition.

On March 2 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', DARA talked about her fans' recent concerns regarding her health.

On the last episode of the show, fans noticed that DARA's neck was significantly swollen.

Fans expressed their concern over her health as she may have a problem with her thyroid.
Video StarIn regard to such concerns, DARA revealed that she had gotten a medical checkup to make sure she is okay.

The singer said, "I'm healthy. It's only because I have bigger neck muscles than others. Please stop sending messages to my friends and family (about my health)."
Video Star Video StarDARA even showed the medical checkup report to viewers, that says, "There are no abnormal or inflammatory findings (on the neck). We approve that the patient is fine."
Video Star Video StarUpon watching the episode, fans flooded DARA's social media with comments including, "Phew! I was so worried about you, unnie.", "Please take good care of yourself, okay?", "Thank God you're alright. Always stay healthy and happy!", and more.

(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.