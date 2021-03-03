[SBS Star] Hong Hyun-hee Says, "There Were Girls Lining Up to See Hyun Bin Even Before Debut"

Comedienne Hong Hyun-hee shared how popular actor Hyun Bin was back when he was in school.On February 27 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', Hong Hyun-hee revealed that she attended a high school next to Hyun Bin's high school.Hong Hyun-hee said, "One day when Hyun Bin's school held an annual school festival, he happened to run a pop-up tea place with his drama club mates there."She continued, "You had to buy a ticket to buy tea from the tea place. I lined up for the ticket, but couldn't buy it in the end. The line was too long."Then Hong Hyun-hee shared seeing Hyun Bin around a lot during her high school days.Hong Hyun-hee said, "Every time I saw him, he seemed as if he was shining. He was very handsome."She resumed, "Although it was before his debut, he was so popular. In front of a sticker photo machine, lots of girls would lining up to see him as well as to take sticker photos with him."Upon hearing this, the host Yu Jae Seok commented, "I've never experienced that sort of thing in the past."(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo, Online Community)(SBS Star)