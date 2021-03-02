뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TAEMIN Says He Wishes BTS' 'Dynamite' Was SHINee's Track
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] TAEMIN Says He Wishes BTS' 'Dynamite' Was SHINee's Track

[SBS Star] TAEMIN Says He Wishes BTS' 'Dynamite' Was SHINee's Track

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.02 18:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TAEMIN Says He Wishes BTS Dynamite Was SHINees Track
K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN shared that he wishes his group sang 'Dynamite' by another boy group BTS. 

On March 2 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', TAEMIN and his fellow member KEY made a guest appearance. 
SHINeeDuring the show, one listener sent a question to TAEMIN asking him if there was a track that he wishes SHINee sang. 

To this question, Kim Shin-young added, "Why don't we say you choose a track that is not from your label SM Entertainment?" 

Without hesitation, TAEMIN answered, "It's BTS' 'Dynamite'. It's such a great song. I really wished SHINee sang 'Dynamite'." 

Kim Shin-young responded, "Ah yes, 'Dynamite' made it big domestically as well as internationally. The song's incredible." 
SHINeeThen, KEY said, "I love SUNMI's 'TAIL'. I'm half-joking about wanting 'TAIL' to be SHINee's track, but..." 

He continued, "SUNMI's previous tracks were all so good, but I can't help myself to fall more in love with the energy that comes from 'TAIL'. I love the way she expressed herself there." 
SHINeeMeanwhile, SHINee made a comeback with the group's seventh studio album 'Don't Call Me' on February 22. 

(Credit= 'mbcradio12' Instagram. Big Hit Entertainment, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.