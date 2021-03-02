[SBS Star] TAEMIN Says He Wishes BTS' 'Dynamite' Was SHINee's Track

K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN shared that he wishes his group sang 'Dynamite' by another boy group BTS.On March 2 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', TAEMIN and his fellow member KEY made a guest appearance.During the show, one listener sent a question to TAEMIN asking him if there was a track that he wishes SHINee sang.To this question, Kim Shin-young added, "Why don't we say you choose a track that is not from your label SM Entertainment?"Without hesitation, TAEMIN answered, "It's BTS' 'Dynamite'. It's such a great song. I really wished SHINee sang 'Dynamite'."Kim Shin-young responded, "Ah yes, 'Dynamite' made it big domestically as well as internationally. The song's incredible."Then, KEY said, "I love SUNMI's 'TAIL'. I'm half-joking about wanting 'TAIL' to be SHINee's track, but..."He continued, "SUNMI's previous tracks were all so good, but I can't help myself to fall more in love with the energy that comes from 'TAIL'. I love the way she expressed herself there."Meanwhile, SHINee made a comeback with the group's seventh studio album 'Don't Call Me' on February 22.(Credit= 'mbcradio12' Instagram. Big Hit Entertainment, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)