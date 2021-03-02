뉴스
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Talks About the Person Who She Is Currently in Love with
Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.02
Actress Koo Hye Sun shared some details about the person who she is in love with at the moment. 

Not long ago, Koo Hye Sun sat down for an interview with the press. 

During the interview, Koo Hye Sun spoke about the person who she is currently in love with. 
Koo Hye SunKoo Hye Sun said, "I don't really believe in love. I think I felt that way since I failed my first love. But I recently came to love someone." 

She continued, "For the first time in like 20 years, I was able to feel what love was as I spent time with him. He made my heart feel pure again." 

She went on, "He makes gentler, and also helps me to lead a good life. I want to keep our love safe." 
Koo Hye SunThen, Koo Hye Sun was asked whether there is any possibility that she is going to go public with her relationship. 

Koo Hye Sun answered, "Well, I'm still at that phase where I have to control my feelings for him. So, no. I probably will go public if we happen to get married in the future." 

She resumed, "At the moment, I would like to protect him, if you get what I mean. There is actually one thing I want to tell him; I'm just an ordinary person like everyone else who is not perfect." 
Koo Hye SunKoo Hye Sun married actor Ahn Jae Hyeon in May 2016; the couple divorced each other last July. 

(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
