[SBS Star] Seven O' Clock Officially Announces Disbandment After 4 Years
[SBS Star] Seven O' Clock Officially Announces Disbandment After 4 Years

[SBS Star] Seven O' Clock Officially Announces Disbandment After 4 Years

Published 2021.03.02 17:07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seven O Clock Officially Announces Disbandment After 4 Years
K-pop boy group Seven O' Clock has officially disbanded.

On March 2, Seven O' Clock's management agency Forest Network shared the announcement of disbandment on the group's official fan community.
Seven O' ClockThe agency's full announcement is as follows:

Hello, this is Forest Network.

First of all, we would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who supported Seven O' Clock with love and interest.

We hereby inform you that Seven O' Clock has disbanded on March 2, 2021, after much discussion.

Although the group activities are over, we are currently discussing the members' future activities, and we will do our best to support their individual activities on various fields.

We sincerely apologize for the sudden news, and we once again thank R.O.S.E (Seven O' Clock's official fan club) for cherishing Seven O' Clock.

Please continue to show your love and support for the members.
Seven O' Clock Seven O' ClockSeven O' Clock made its debut in 2017 with 'Butterfly Effect', and the group's last album release was 'HIGHWAY' in August 2020.

(Credit= Forest Network)

(SBS Star) 
