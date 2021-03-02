[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Says, "I Hope Yoon Jong-hoon Will Succeed, Because He Is Such a Great Person"

Actress Kim So Yeon shared her wish for actor Yoon Jong-hoon to succeed.On March 2, fashion magazine @star1 shared Kim So Yeon's recent interview.During the interview, Kim So Yeon asked a lot of questions about her current mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.When talking about working with the cast together, Kim So Yeon said, "Everybody works so hard on set. They are all such amazing people. We give each other good energy."She continued, "I particularly would like to talk about Yoon Jong-hoon, who played my husband 'Ha Yoon-chul' in the drama, for a bit, because he is such an incredible person."She resumed, "I hope he would become more recognized. There are over 100 staff members, and he remembers all their names. Not only that, he never forgets to say hi to all of us. He honestly deserves to shine more."Then, Kim So Yeon mentioned how comfortable Yoon Jong-hoon made her feel while playing her role 'Chun Seo-jin'.Kim So Yeon said, "During the shooting of the first season, my character and 'Ha Yoon-chul' had the most frequent conflicts. As 'Chun Seo-jin' is very emotional with a strong personality, I had to stay mentally alert at all times."She went on, "But I had faith in Yoon Jong-hoon. I believed he would be able to take my character well, whatever she did. He eased my mind a lot. I feel very grateful for him."Meanwhile, 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' is broadcast every Friday and Saturday at 10PM KST.(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life, @star1)(SBS Star)