뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Says, "I Hope Yoon Jong-hoon Will Succeed, Because He Is Such a Great Person"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Says, "I Hope Yoon Jong-hoon Will Succeed, Because He Is Such a Great Person"

[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Says, "I Hope Yoon Jong-hoon Will Succeed, Because He Is Such a Great Person"

Lee Narin

Published 2021.03.02 16:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Says, "I Hope Yoon Jong-hoon Will Succeed, Because He Is Such a Great Person"
Actress Kim So Yeon shared her wish for actor Yoon Jong-hoon to succeed. 

On March 2, fashion magazine @star1 shared Kim So Yeon's recent interview. 
Kim So YeonDuring the interview, Kim So Yeon asked a lot of questions about her current mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 

When talking about working with the cast together, Kim So Yeon said, "Everybody works so hard on set. They are all such amazing people. We give each other good energy." 

She continued, "I particularly would like to talk about Yoon Jong-hoon, who played my husband 'Ha Yoon-chul' in the drama, for a bit, because he is such an incredible person." 

She resumed, "I hope he would become more recognized. There are over 100 staff members, and he remembers all their names. Not only that, he never forgets to say hi to all of us. He honestly deserves to shine more." 
Kim So YeonThen, Kim So Yeon mentioned how comfortable Yoon Jong-hoon made her feel while playing her role 'Chun Seo-jin'. 

Kim So Yeon said, "During the shooting of the first season, my character and 'Ha Yoon-chul' had the most frequent conflicts. As 'Chun Seo-jin' is very emotional with a strong personality, I had to stay mentally alert at all times." 

She went on, "But I had faith in Yoon Jong-hoon. I believed he would be able to take my character well, whatever she did. He eased my mind a lot. I feel very grateful for him." 
  Kim So YeonMeanwhile, 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' is broadcast every Friday and Saturday at 10PM KST. 

(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life, @star1) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.