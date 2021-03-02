[SBS Star] Lee Sunbin Shares Her Sweet Moments with Lee Kwang Soo on Instagram

Actress Lee Sunbin expressed love for her boyfriend actor Lee Kwang Soo through her Instagram updates.Recently, Lee Sunbin shared a new photo on her Instagram Story which garnered a tremendous attention from the couple's fans.In the photo, Lee Sunbin and Lee Kwang Soo are seen wearing a matching bracelet.Along with the photo, Lee Sunbin cutely added a heart emoji hinting that the photo was actually taken with her boyfriend.Although Lee Kwang Soo is not shown in her photos directly, Lee Sunbin's recent Instagram updates showed that her daliy life is filled with sweet moments with him.Back in 2016, Lee Sunbin revealed that Lee Kwang Soo has always been her ideal type during her guest appearance on SBS' variety show 'Running Man'.Then, Lee Sunbin and Lee Kwang Soo made their relationship public in December 2018.(Credit= 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram, Online Community, SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)