[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo in Talks to Lead a Drama About Exorcism Alongside Kim Nam Gil

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo is reportedly in talks to lead a new drama alongside actor Kim Nam Gil.On March 2, it was reported that Cha Eun-woo has been confirmed to take on a lead role for the upcoming drama 'Island' (literal translation).In response to the report, Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio stated, "Cha Eun-woo is currently positively reviewing the offer to star in 'Island'."According to reports, 'Island' is a fantasy-exorcism drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name.If Cha Eun-woo decides to take the offer, he will play 'Kang Chan-hyuk', a young exorcist who grew up in the United States.He appears to be a bright character who tries not to forget his mother tongue by watching various K-dramas, but he has a dark past.Meanwhile, actor Kim Nam Gil and actress Seo Ye Ji are also positively considering joining the drama.'Island' will begin filming this spring, and is scheduled to premiere in the latter half of 2021.(Credit= Fantagio, GILSTORYENT, GOLDMEDALIST)(SBS Star)