뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo in Talks to Lead a Drama About Exorcism Alongside Kim Nam Gil
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo in Talks to Lead a Drama About Exorcism Alongside Kim Nam Gil

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo in Talks to Lead a Drama About Exorcism Alongside Kim Nam Gil

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.03.02 14:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo in Talks to Lead a Drama About Exorcism Alongside Kim Nam Gil
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo is reportedly in talks to lead a new drama alongside actor Kim Nam Gil.

On March 2, it was reported that Cha Eun-woo has been confirmed to take on a lead role for the upcoming drama 'Island' (literal translation).

In response to the report, Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio stated, "Cha Eun-woo is currently positively reviewing the offer to star in 'Island'."
Cha Eun-woo in Talks to Lead a Drama About Exorcism Alongside Kim Nam GilAccording to reports, 'Island' is a fantasy-exorcism drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name.

If Cha Eun-woo decides to take the offer, he will play 'Kang Chan-hyuk', a young exorcist who grew up in the United States.

He appears to be a bright character who tries not to forget his mother tongue by watching various K-dramas, but he has a dark past.
Cha Eun-woo in Talks to Lead a Drama About Exorcism Alongside Kim Nam GilMeanwhile, actor Kim Nam Gil and actress Seo Ye Ji are also positively considering joining the drama.

'Island' will begin filming this spring, and is scheduled to premiere in the latter half of 2021.

(Credit= Fantagio, GILSTORYENT, GOLDMEDALIST)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.