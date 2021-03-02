[SBS Star] DAWN Shares that HyunA's Father Was Not Too Fond of Him at First

K-pop artist DAWN shared that his girlfriend another K-pop artist HyunA's father did not like him that much at first.On February 28 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', DAWN and HyunA made a guest appearance.During the talk, DAWN shared that he is not the type of person who can make a good first impression on anyone because of the way he looks.He said, "When I first met HyunA's father, he didn't like me so much. As you can see, I don't have the so-called righteous appearance. So, he had a lot of doubts about me."Then, HyunA said, "That's true. It took a while for my parents to accept him. His look certainly didn't help. But they know how much DAWN cares for me now."She continued, "Well, I have the sort of look that is hard to make a good first impression on others as well, so I think we are a great match."DAWN commented, "I believe that there is a positive side to having this look though. Their hopes for me are pretty low to begin with, so whatever I did, they were like, 'Oh, he's actually beyond our expectations.'"After that, HyunA mentioned her father has talks with DAWN alone every now and then.HyunA said, "I've never seen it, but apparently they talk alone sometimes. I think my father gives him lessons then."DAWN responded, "It's not like I meet up with him by myself, but whenever HyunA goes away for a bit, he tells me lots of good things."He resumed, "These days, I even ask him questions first. It definitely wasn't like this at first; it's all changed now."DAWN and HyunA have been together since 2016, and made their relationship public in 2018.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)