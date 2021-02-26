뉴스
[SBS Star] SF9 RO WOON Spotted Sweetly Playing with a Child Actress
Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.26 18:11 View Count
K-pop boy group SF9's member RO WOON was seen sweetly playing with a child actress from his drama. 

Recently, JTBC's drama 'She Would Never Know' shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos of the drama online. 
RO WOON RO WOONIn these videos and photos, RO WOON was with child actress Park Soi during the break from shooting. 

RO WOON would play with her, take care of her, make sure she did not forget her lines and so on. 

It seemed like RO WOON love making Park Soi smile; he loved making jokes and being playful to her. 
RO WOON RO WOONWhen they were with each other, they both looked very happy. 

They almost looked like they were a niece and uncle who loved spending time together. 

Upon seeing their adorable relationship, fans left comments such as, "He's going to be such a great father!", "RO WOON looks like the happiest guy on the planet!", "Awww this is just too cute!" and so on. 
RO WOON RO WOON'She Would Never Know' is an ongoing drama that was first unveiled on January 18. 

(Credit= JTBC) 

(SBS Star)    
