[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Inscribes Touching Writings on His In-ear Monitors

K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO was spotted using in-ear monitors with touching writings on.On February 22, SHINee dropped the group's seventh album 'Don't Call Me'.During SHINee's performance for the title track 'Don't Call Me', MINHO was seen using a new pair of customized in-ear monitors.The writings on these in-ear monitors instantly received a lot of fans' attention.On one side of the in-ear monitors, "SY+YG=MS,MH" was written on it.It is initials of his family members including his mother, father, older brother and himself.On the other side, it said, "Remember 'Poet | Artist'".'Poet | Artist' is the name of his fellow SHINee member JONGHYUN's posthumous album that was released in January 2018.JONGHYUN passed away on December 18, 2017.Upon seeing these one-and-only in-ear monitors customized by MINHO, fans shed tears together.They wrote comments such as, "We'll certainly remember him. JONGHYUN will always be in our hearts.", "I can see how much he misses him. I'm crying!", "This warms my heart. You are amazing, MINHO. Thank you." and so on.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)