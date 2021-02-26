[SBS Star] Eugene Shares Why She Thought About Turning Down the Offer to Play 'Oh Yoon-hee'

Actress Eugene revealed that she almost turned down the offer to play 'Oh Yoon-hee'.On February 26, fashion magazine Noblesse MEN released an interview and cover photos of Eugene for their upcoming issue.During the interview, Eugene talked about playing the role of 'Oh Yoon-hee' in SBS' drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.Eugene said, "I took a 5-year break before I joined 'The Penthouse'. I was worried about starting again as five years is not a short time."She continued, "So, I needed some time to think whether I wanted to join 'The Penthouse'. Oh Yoon-hee was such a wild, emotional and mad character as well. I wasn't sure if I could pull it off well."She went on, "But everybody around me continuously told me that I would be able to pull it off. They gave me courage."Then, Eugene shared what she did to play Oh Yoon-hee well.Eugene said, "I believed it was important for me to earn sympathy from our viewers with my character. If they couldn't sympathize with her, I felt like I would feel uncomfortable about it. I did my best to understand her."She resumed, "Before I joined, our writer told me that she didn't want Oh Yoon-hee to be acted by someone so obvious. She encouraged me a lot."While filming, I asked her many questions about Oh Yoon-hee. Then at one point, she told me that I knew Oh Yoon-hee better, so there was no need for me to ask her anymore. She believes in me."Meanwhile, 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' is broadcast every Friday and Saturday at 10PM KST.(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life, Noblesse MEN)(SBS Star)