[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessica Says She Recently Gained Weight While Tasting Food for Her Restaurant
Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.25 18:10
K-pop artist Jessica revealed that she recently gained weight. 

On February 24, Jessica shared a new video on YouTube. 

In the video, Jessica was seen choosing one side between two things at extreme ends for each question. 
JessicaOne of the questions was, "If you can choose to have a superpower, would you choose to feel fine even if you never sleep or not gain any weight even if you eat a lot?" 

Jessica immediately answered, "I would pick a superpower that does not make me gain any weight even if I eat greatly at all times." 

She resumed, "It certainly would be amazing if I could be fine without getting any sleep, but I wish I didn't ever have to go on a diet. Isn't this like everyone's dream?" 
JessicaThen, Jessica revealed that she is actually on a diet these days. 

Jessica said, "I've put on lots of weight recently. It happened in a very short time. I feel a bit fatter than usual right now." 

She explained, "Not too long ago, I opened a restaurant in Seoul. I've been participating in various tastings for the menu, and that probably was the reason why." 
 

(Credit= 'Jessica Jung' YouTube, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
