[SBS Star] Taeyeon Tells What the Hardest Thing About Going on TV Shows Was During Early Debut Days

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girl's Generation shared a thing that she disliked about going on television shows during early debut days.On February 20, Taeyeon went live on Instagram to spend some time communicating with fans.During the live broadcast, Taeyeon went back to the time when she had just made debut.Taeyeon said, "When I went on television shows during early debut days, I was always asked if I could show my unique talent."She continued, "I hated that so much, because I had no unique talents. If I had one, then I'll be more than willing to show it. But they would keep asking me for it even though I didn't have any."According to Taeyeon, it was not easy to say that she did not have any at that time, because everybody else had at least one or two.Taeyeon said, "So, I would end up doing some silly things on television shows, and I wouldn't feel so great about it afterwards."The K-pop star resumed, "Every time I retuned to our dorm, I would write a diary. I felt more and more pressured to show my unique talents that I didn't have that I started to fear going on television shows at one point as well."She wrapped the talk by saying, "I hope nobody would pressure guests to show their unique talents on television shows anymore."(Credit= 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram/Online Community)(SBS Star)