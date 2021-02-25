[SBS Star] Former I.O.I CHUNG HA·CHAEYEON·MINA Talk About Going on an Extreme Diet

CHUNG HA, CHAEYEON and MINA, formerly of disbanded K-pop project girl group I.O.I, shared their thoughts on going on an extreme diet.On February 23 episode of tvN's television show 'On & Off', CHUNG HA was seen spending time with CHAEYEON and MINA.While having a meal around a table together, CHUNG HA said, "I'm so glad that we're finally eating some tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) with MINA."She continued, "It honestly broke my heart to see you on such an extreme diet back then."CHAEYEON also commented, "Same. It hurt me to hear you ask, 'What does that taste like?' when I was eating something."To this, MINA laughed and responded, "Ever since then though, I don't starve myself to lose weight."She went on, "At that time, I didn't chew anything. There were times when I only drank sparkling water for like two weeks. It was crazy."Then, MINA said she felt too dizzy from the diet, "Yes, I may look better on camera, but I wasn't happy. I feel much happier now."CHUNG HA added, "I agree with you. The happiness you get by looking at your pretty-self doesn't last that long."She resumed, "From some point, you start to feel like, 'Do I really have to go this extreme?', 'What do I gain from doing all this?' and so on.'"(Credit= tvN On & Off)(SBS Star)