뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former I.O.I CHUNG HA·CHAEYEON·MINA Talk About Going on an Extreme Diet
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Former I.O.I CHUNG HA·CHAEYEON·MINA Talk About Going on an Extreme Diet

[SBS Star] Former I.O.I CHUNG HA·CHAEYEON·MINA Talk About Going on an Extreme Diet

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.25 16:25 Updated 2021.02.25 16:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former I.O.I CHUNG HA·CHAEYEON·MINA Talk About Going on an Extreme Diet
CHUNG HA, CHAEYEON and MINA, formerly of disbanded K-pop project girl group I.O.I, shared their thoughts on going on an extreme diet. 

On February 23 episode of tvN's television show 'On & Off', CHUNG HA was seen spending time with CHAEYEON and MINA. 
On & OffWhile having a meal around a table together, CHUNG HA said, "I'm so glad that we're finally eating some tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) with MINA." 

She continued, "It honestly broke my heart to see you on such an extreme diet back then." 

CHAEYEON also commented, "Same. It hurt me to hear you ask, 'What does that taste like?' when I was eating something." 
On & OffTo this, MINA laughed and responded, "Ever since then though, I don't starve myself to lose weight." 

She went on, "At that time, I didn't chew anything. There were times when I only drank sparkling water for like two weeks. It was crazy." 

Then, MINA said she felt too dizzy from the diet, "Yes, I may look better on camera, but I wasn't happy. I feel much happier now." 
On & OffCHUNG HA added, "I agree with you. The happiness you get by looking at your pretty-self doesn't last that long." 

She resumed, "From some point, you start to feel like, 'Do I really have to go this extreme?', 'What do I gain from doing all this?' and so on.'" 
On & Off(Credit= tvN On & Off) 

(SBS Star)            
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.