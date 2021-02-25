[SBS Star] T-ARA Ji Yeon Receives Death Threats; Police Begins to Investigate

Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA received death threats via social media.On February 24, Ji Yeon's management agency Partners Park shared a notice about Ji Yeon online.In the notice, the agency said Ji Yeon has been receiving numerous death threats via Twitter and Instagram from an unidentified person."They continued, "We take this very seriously, and are currently trying to collect evidence. We have requested a police investigation."They went on, "As we are concerned about Ji Yeon going through this possibly traumatic situation, we will do our best to pay careful attention and provide necessary care."The case reportedly has been filed with the Seongdong Police, and the accounts the unknown person used to threaten Ji Yeon were suspended.Ji Yeon made debut as a member of T-ARA in 2009.Recently, she has been focusing on building her career in acting.(Credit= 'jiyeon2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)