[SBS Star] Solar Says She Never Lends Money to Anyone, but Is Willing to Give Hwa Sa a Large Sum of Money

Solar of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO demonstrated love for her fellow member Hwa Sa.On February 22 episode of KBS' television show 'Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller', Solar made a special appearance.During the talk, the host Seo Jang Hoon asked Solar whether she has an experience of lending money to someone and not being able to get it back.Solar answered, "I have never lent money to anyone in my life. It's just a big no. That's always been like my rule."Seo Jang Hoon thought for a bit and commented, "Then if Hwa Sa asks if you could lend her 50 million won (approximately 45,000 dollars). Would you lend it to her?"Solar sweated a little, then stuttered, "50... 50 million won? That's a lot of money though."Then, she answered, "Well, I think I'll lend it to her. But I will think like, 'Okay, I might not be able to get this back. I'll just think like I'm giving this money to her.'"Solar and Hwa Sa made debut as members of MAMAMOO alongside Whee In and Moon Byul in January 2014.Recently, Solar and Moon Byul renewed her contract with her management agency RBW Entertainment.Hwa Sa and Whee In are said to be still in talks with the agency regarding their contract renewal.(Credit= KBS Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller, 'mamamoo_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)