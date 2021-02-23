뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Solar Says She Never Lends Money to Anyone, but Is Willing to Give Hwa Sa a Large Sum of Money
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Solar Says She Never Lends Money to Anyone, but Is Willing to Give Hwa Sa a Large Sum of Money

[SBS Star] Solar Says She Never Lends Money to Anyone, but Is Willing to Give Hwa Sa a Large Sum of Money

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.23 17:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Solar Says She Never Lends Money to Anyone, but Is Willing to Give Hwa Sa a Large Sum of Money
Solar of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO demonstrated love for her fellow member Hwa Sa. 

On February 22 episode of KBS' television show 'Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller', Solar made a special appearance. 
SolarDuring the talk, the host Seo Jang Hoon asked Solar whether she has an experience of lending money to someone and not being able to get it back. 

Solar answered, "I have never lent money to anyone in my life. It's just a big no. That's always been like my rule." 
SolarSeo Jang Hoon thought for a bit and commented, "Then if Hwa Sa asks if you could lend her 50 million won (approximately 45,000 dollars). Would you lend it to her?" 

Solar sweated a little, then stuttered, "50... 50 million won? That's a lot of money though." 

Then, she answered, "Well, I think I'll lend it to her. But I will think like, 'Okay, I might not be able to get this back. I'll just think like I'm giving this money to her.'" 
SolarSolar and Hwa Sa made debut as members of MAMAMOO alongside Whee In and Moon Byul in January 2014. 

Recently, Solar and Moon Byul renewed her contract with her management agency RBW Entertainment. 

Hwa Sa and Whee In are said to be still in talks with the agency regarding their contract renewal. 

(Credit= KBS Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller, 'mamamoo_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.