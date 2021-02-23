[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Tells How She Feels About Her Divorce with Ahn Jae Hyeon Now

Actress Koo Hye Sun mentioned her divorce with actor Ahn Jae Hyeon on a talk show.On February 23 episode of KBS' talk show 'AM Plaza', Koo Hye Sun joined the talk.During the talk, Koo Hye Sun was indirectly asked about her divorce with Ahn Jae Hyeon.Announcer Kim Jae-won asked, "Many are worried about you because there were some personal issues with you not too long ago. Are you okay?"Koo Hye Sun answered with a smile, "Well, it all happened pretty long ago. It didn't happen that recently or anything."She continued, "I'm busy trying to move forward again. I don't think that is an important matter to me at the very moment."Kim Jae-won responded, "I guess it has become a long past to you already. Thank you for returning to the industry with such a good energy."Back in August 2019, Koo Hye Sun shared that her 3-year marriage had lost its spark and Ahn Jae Hyeon wanted a divorce.For some time after that, they engaged in a public back-and-forth regarding Ahn Jae Hyeon's alleged desire for a divorce, which Koo Hye Sun disagreed with.About a month later in September, it was revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon filed for divorce.Then the couple officially divorced each other last July.(Credit= KBS AM Plaza, 'aagbanjh' Instagram)(SBS Star)