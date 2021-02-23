뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Tells How She Feels About Her Divorce with Ahn Jae Hyeon Now
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Tells How She Feels About Her Divorce with Ahn Jae Hyeon Now

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Tells How She Feels About Her Divorce with Ahn Jae Hyeon Now

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.23 16:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Tells How She Feels About Her Divorce with Ahn Jae Hyeon Now
Actress Koo Hye Sun mentioned her divorce with actor Ahn Jae Hyeon on a talk show. 

On February 23 episode of KBS' talk show 'AM Plaza', Koo Hye Sun joined the talk. 
AM PlazaDuring the talk, Koo Hye Sun was indirectly asked about her divorce with Ahn Jae Hyeon. 

Announcer Kim Jae-won asked, "Many are worried about you because there were some personal issues with you not too long ago. Are you okay?" 

Koo Hye Sun answered with a smile, "Well, it all happened pretty long ago. It didn't happen that recently or anything." 

She continued, "I'm busy trying to move forward again. I don't think that is an important matter to me at the very moment." 

Kim Jae-won responded, "I guess it has become a long past to you already. Thank you for returning to the industry with such a good energy." 
AM Plaza AM PlazaBack in August 2019, Koo Hye Sun shared that her 3-year marriage had lost its spark and Ahn Jae Hyeon wanted a divorce.

For some time after that, they engaged in a public back-and-forth regarding Ahn Jae Hyeon's alleged desire for a divorce, which Koo Hye Sun disagreed with.

About a month later in September, it was revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon filed for divorce.

Then the couple officially divorced each other last July. 

(Credit= KBS AM Plaza, 'aagbanjh' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.