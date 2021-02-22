[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Spills Kim So Yeon's Coffee; She Apologizes to Him over 10 Times?

아니 김소연 진짜 천사 아니야? pic.twitter.com/G4GmNI1UWy — 펜트하우스 보세요? (@susoowife) February 21, 2021

Actress Kim So Yeon was seen continuously apologizing to K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo after he spilled her coffee on the floor.On February 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', the three female leads of hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'―Kim So Yeon, Eugene and E Jiah made a guest appearance.During the talk, Cha Eun-woo grabbed the iconic drama prop―Chun Seo-jin's trophy from her high school music festival―behind Kim So Yeon to put it on the table in front of them.When coming back to his seat though, Cha Eun-woo happened to knock over Kim So Yeon's glass of ice coffee that was on the floor next to her.Immediately after this happened, Kim So Yeon looked at Cha Eun-woo and said, "I'm sorry, I left it there. Sorry, sorry."As he apologized with an awkward smile, Kim So Yeon responded, "Oh, no no. Sorry, sorry, sorry. It's okay, it's fine. Sorry, sorry."While cleaning up the mess with Cha Eun-woo together, Kim So Yeon continued, "Sorry, sorry. It's all my fault. I shouldn't have left it on the floor."She continued, "It doesn't even have a lid on it, and I really shouldn't have... Sorry, sorry."After they cleaned everything up, she got up with the glass in her hand.She smiled and said, "Let's put this away and do it again."Unlike her evil character 'Chun Seo-jin' in 'The Penthouse: War in Life', Kim So Yeon proved that she is in fact completely the opposite in real life.(Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)