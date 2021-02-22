뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Spills Kim So Yeon's Coffee; She Apologizes to Him over 10 Times?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Spills Kim So Yeon's Coffee; She Apologizes to Him over 10 Times?

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Spills Kim So Yeon's Coffee; She Apologizes to Him over 10 Times?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.22 15:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Spills Kim So Yeons Coffee; She Apologizes to Him over 10 Times?
Actress Kim So Yeon was seen continuously apologizing to K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo after he spilled her coffee on the floor. 

On February 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', the three female leads of hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'―Kim So Yeon, Eugene and E Jiah made a guest appearance.
Master in the HouseDuring the talk, Cha Eun-woo grabbed the iconic drama prop―Chun Seo-jin's trophy from her high school music festival―behind Kim So Yeon to put it on the table in front of them. 

When coming back to his seat though, Cha Eun-woo happened to knock over Kim So Yeon's glass of ice coffee that was on the floor next to her. 

Immediately after this happened, Kim So Yeon looked at Cha Eun-woo and said, "I'm sorry, I left it there. Sorry, sorry." 
Master in the HouseAs he apologized with an awkward smile, Kim So Yeon responded, "Oh, no no. Sorry, sorry, sorry. It's okay, it's fine. Sorry, sorry." 

While cleaning up the mess with Cha Eun-woo together, Kim So Yeon continued, "Sorry, sorry. It's all my fault. I shouldn't have left it on the floor." 

She continued, "It doesn't even have a lid on it, and I really shouldn't have... Sorry, sorry." 
Master in the HouseAfter they cleaned everything up, she got up with the glass in her hand. 

She smiled and said, "Let's put this away and do it again." 

Unlike her evil character 'Chun Seo-jin' in 'The Penthouse: War in Life', Kim So Yeon proved that she is in fact completely the opposite in real life. 
 
(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.