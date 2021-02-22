[SBS Star] Park Eun-seok Chooses His Type of Girl Out of 'The Penthouse' Female Characters

Actor Park Eun-seok picked his type of girl out of the female characters in 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.On February 21 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Park Eun-seok made a special appearance.During the talk, Park Eun-seok revealed that he is busy filming 'The Penthouse 2: War in Life' these days.The host Shin Dong-yeop asked Park Eun-seok, "Can you tell us whether there will be romance between your character and 'Shim Soo-ryeon'?"Park Eun-seok laughed and answered, "Well, I don't know what's going to happen in this season. Even if I did know though, I wouldn't be able to say anything here anyway."He continued, "I just received a new script today. I don't get to know anything in advance either. I'm actually curious myself."Then, Shin Dong-yeop asked, "Which female character in 'The Penthouse: War in Life' is the closest to your ideal type?"He went on, "Can you choose one out of 'Shim Soo-ryeon' (E Jiah), 'Chun Seo-jin' (Kim So Yeon) and 'Oh Yoon-hee' (Eugene)?"Park Eun-seok thought for a little while, then answered, "I would say that it's 'Oh Yoon-hee'. She has a strong will and ability to maintain her livelihood, you know."He resumed, "I'm really attracted to girls whose eyes shine when they talk about their dream. Those kind of girls make my heart throb."Currently, Park Eun-seok features in the second season of SBS' mega-hit drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' as 'Logan Lee'.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, SBS The Penthouse 2: War in Life)(SBS Star)