[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Shares His Wish to Get Married in 3 Years
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.22 11:16 View Count
Singer Kim Jong-kook expressed his wish to get married in three years. 

On February 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Kim Jong-kook shared his thoughts on marriage. 
Kim Jong-kookWhile sitting down together, the cast debated on the possibility of Kim Jong-kook getting married in three years. 

Yu Jae Seok said, "There are many girls around Jong-kook. He can get married any time he wants if he decides to get married." 

Kim Jong-kook responded, "I just don't feel quite ready yet, but I must get married in three years. I'm honestly not too fussy about the person I date." 
Kim Jong-kookSong Ji-hyo said, "Jong-kook always tends to date his girlfriend for a long time though. I don't think he would be able to get married in three years. It's too short." 

Kim Jong-kook nodded and commented, "Well, that's quite true. For some reason, I find it hard to end up marrying the ones who I dated for long." 
Kim Jong-kookYu Jae Seok said, "I didn't date my wife for long before we got married. We only dated for like two years. I believe Jong-kook can get married soon as long as he has a strong will." 

Then, they asked the staff members to vote on one of the sides, and they were more yeas than nays. 

As Kim Jong-kook saw the result he could not hide his happy smile. 
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.