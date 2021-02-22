[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Shares His Wish to Get Married in 3 Years

Singer Kim Jong-kook expressed his wish to get married in three years.On February 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Kim Jong-kook shared his thoughts on marriage.While sitting down together, the cast debated on the possibility of Kim Jong-kook getting married in three years.Yu Jae Seok said, "There are many girls around Jong-kook. He can get married any time he wants if he decides to get married."Kim Jong-kook responded, "I just don't feel quite ready yet, but I must get married in three years. I'm honestly not too fussy about the person I date."Song Ji-hyo said, "Jong-kook always tends to date his girlfriend for a long time though. I don't think he would be able to get married in three years. It's too short."Kim Jong-kook nodded and commented, "Well, that's quite true. For some reason, I find it hard to end up marrying the ones who I dated for long."Yu Jae Seok said, "I didn't date my wife for long before we got married. We only dated for like two years. I believe Jong-kook can get married soon as long as he has a strong will."Then, they asked the staff members to vote on one of the sides, and they were more yeas than nays.As Kim Jong-kook saw the result he could not hide his happy smile.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)