[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Sunny Thinks Sooyoung ♥ Chung Kyung-ho Will Get Married
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.19 11:39
Sunny of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared she thinks her fellow member Sooyoung and her boyfriend actor Chung Kyung-ho may get married. 

On February 18 episode of KBS' television show 'Ssurvival', Sunny made a guest appearance. 
SunnyDuring the talk, Sunny was asked whether she preferred to be the only Girls' Generation to be married or single if she had to choose one. 

With no hesitation, Sunny answered, "Definitely the latter one. I'll choose to be single as I want to, not because I can't get married." 

She continued, "I don't think there was ever a turning point in my life where I started to think marriage was something that I really wanted." 
SunnyThen, one of the hosts Park Na-rae asked, "Then, which member out of Girls' Generation do you think will get married first?" 

Sunny responded, "Well, I guess it has to be one of those members who are in a happy relationship." 

She went on, "There is a couple who not only are cute together, but also happy with each other. It'll probably be them first."
SunnyCurrently, Sooyoung is the only member of Girls' Generation in a publicly-known relationship. 

Sooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho started dating each other in 2012, and they made their relationship public in January 2014.

(Credit= KBS Ssurvival, 'sooyoungchoi' 'jstar_allallj' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
