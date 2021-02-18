뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ARMY Cannot Get Over How Good-looking BTS JIN Looks in Pajamas Without Make-up
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] ARMY Cannot Get Over How Good-looking BTS JIN Looks in Pajamas Without Make-up

[SBS Star] ARMY Cannot Get Over How Good-looking BTS JIN Looks in Pajamas Without Make-up

Lee Narin

Published 2021.02.18 18:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ARMY Cannot Get Over How Good-looking BTS JIN Looks in Pajamas Without Make-up
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN is making ARMY's heart throb with his natural beauty. 

Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) compiled photos of JIN with his make-up off on a popular online community. 

This ARMY wrote, "Guys, you have to see how good-looking JIN is even when he is not styled. Everyone has to know this." 
JIN JINThe photos showed JIN wearing cute-patterned pajamas, all ready for bed. 

Here, JIN had zero make-up on his face nor had his hair done, but he somehow managed to look so handsome. 

Not only did he have an incredibly smooth skin, but also his facial features looked as defined as the times when he put heavy stage make-up on.
JIN JINAfter seeing this, many ARMY's mouth dropped open in surprise; they were like, "Is there ever a time when he's not good-looking?" 

They left comments such as, "JIN doesn't need any help of make-up to make him look better, does he?", "Look at his skin! It's glowing!", "No wonder he's confident with his appearance!" and so on.  

(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment, JTBC)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.