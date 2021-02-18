[SBS Star] ARMY Cannot Get Over How Good-looking BTS JIN Looks in Pajamas Without Make-up

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN is making ARMY's heart throb with his natural beauty.Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) compiled photos of JIN with his make-up off on a popular online community.This ARMY wrote, "Guys, you have to see how good-looking JIN is even when he is not styled. Everyone has to know this."The photos showed JIN wearing cute-patterned pajamas, all ready for bed.Here, JIN had zero make-up on his face nor had his hair done, but he somehow managed to look so handsome.Not only did he have an incredibly smooth skin, but also his facial features looked as defined as the times when he put heavy stage make-up on.After seeing this, many ARMY's mouth dropped open in surprise; they were like, "Is there ever a time when he's not good-looking?"They left comments such as, "JIN doesn't need any help of make-up to make him look better, does he?", "Look at his skin! It's glowing!", "No wonder he's confident with his appearance!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment, JTBC)(SBS Star)